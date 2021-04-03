DMK MP Kanimozhi tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday, she had toured southern regions, including Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital here, party sources said. Kanimozhi, who has been actively campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls, has cancelled her programmes after testing positive for the virus, the sources said.

Also the party’s women’s wing secretary, Kanimozhi has been admitted to a hospital here, they said. On Friday, she had toured southern regions, including Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.