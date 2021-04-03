DMK MP Kanimozhi tests positive for COVID-19

DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital here, party sources said. Kanimozhi, who has been actively campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls, has cancelled her programmes after testing positive for the virus, the sources said.
Also the party’s women’s wing secretary, Kanimozhi has been admitted to a hospital here, they said. On Friday, she had toured southern regions, including Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.