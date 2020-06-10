DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies of COVID-19 in Chennai

DMK President M K Stalin condoled Anbazhagan's death and paid rich tributes to him.
DMK legislator J Anbazhagan died of COVID-19 here on Wednesday, a private hospital said. “The 61-year old MLA, who has been fighting for his life with severe COVID-19 pneumonia rapidly deteriorated early this morning. Inspite of full medical support, including mechanical ventilation at our COVID-19 facility, he succumbed to his illness,” Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre said in a statement.
DMK President M K Stalin condoled Anbazhagan’s death and paid rich tributes to him. Anbazhagan, who had co-morbidities including chronic kidney disease was put on ventilator support on June 3 after his respiratory distress worsened. After showing improvement, his health condition deteriorated significantly on Monday.
