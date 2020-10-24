  • MORE MARKET STATS

Display awareness message to combat COVID-19 at entrance: Delhi govt to housing societies

By: |
October 24, 2020 8:00 PM

In a circular, the office of registrar cooperative societies said all cooperative group housing societies should follow the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on July 17 this year.

The government said the message - 'Wear mask, follow physical distancing, and maintain hand hygiene to combat COVID-19' - should also be displayed in communications being sent by them to various authorities and organisations.

The Delhi government has asked all cooperative group housing societies to display COVID-19 awareness messages at the entrance of their respective complexes through hoarding, banners and standees.

The government said the message – ‘Wear mask, follow physical distancing, and maintain hand hygiene to combat COVID-19’ – should also be displayed in communications being sent by them to various authorities and organisations.

In a circular, the office of registrar cooperative societies said all cooperative group housing societies should follow the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on July 17 this year.

“All housing cooperative housing societies/urban cooperative banks/thrift & credit cooperative societies are requested to display the message, ‘Wear mask, Follow Physical Distancing, Maintain Hand Hygiene to Combat COVID-19’ in their respective complexes through hoarding, banners and standees,” the circular stated.

In order to achieve behavioural changes among people in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had last month directed officers to go for aggressive campaigning by engaging youth, resident welfare associations and non-profit groups for the purpose.

On Friday, Baijal asked officials to intensify surveillance, detection, contact tracing and quarantine efforts to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the city during the ongoing festive season.

