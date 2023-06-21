Discovering the Mind – Body connection: The transformative power of yoga during pregnancy

By Dr Kavita Mehta

Pregnancy changes a woman; be it physically, mentally or emotionally. It is an amazing journey that shifts your focus and priorities. It also comes with a lot of mixed emotional feelings. You may swing from excited to worried, from being happy to getting stressed or vice-versa.

At times it is challenging for a woman to cope with this mix of emotional highs and lows which affects her mental health, and It is a well-known fact that a mother’s state of mind greatly affects the growth of her child and even can influence her labour and birth process. Therefore to have a comfortable and positive pregnancy journey a mother should work on relaxing herself by building a mind-body connection.

The mind-body connection is the link between a person’s feelings, thoughts, attitude and physical symptoms. In other words, our mind can affect our physical health and vice versa.

During pregnancy, it is essential to have a healthy mind-body connection for both mom and baby’s health and overall development. To achieve this connection, one of the best ways is to practice Prenatal yoga.

Yoga means UNION, it is an ancient practice to integrate the mind, body and soul. It brings peace and a positive attitude towards life. Yoga works on 5 major principles.

Proper exercise Proper breathing Proper relaxation Proper diet and nutrition Positive thinking and meditation

Prenatal yoga is a healthier way to prepare a mother physically and emotionally to overcome the nagging symptoms of pregnancy and to have a positive pregnancy journey. It focuses on different postures, positive affirmations, breathing patterns, visualizations and meditation.

Researchers strongly recommend practising yoga during pregnancy as it has multiple health benefits. Below are some of the important benefits of practising pregnancy yoga:

Yoga postures increase muscle flexibility and joint strength which help to reduce physical discomforts like backaches, pelvic pain, leg cramps etc. It also improves blood circulation and reduces swelling in the body.

Various breathing techniques help to reduce stress and anxiety and promote good sleep.

Positive affirmations and visualization techniques enhance the connection between the mother and her baby.

During labour, the mind-body connection is extremely powerful. It empowers the mother with confidence, enables her to trust her body and helps her to achieve a calm and easier birth.

Last but not least Yoga also helps a mother to recover quickly in her postpartum period and reduces chances of postpartum depression and anxiety.

To summarize, Yoga is a holistic approach to life and brings balance and harmony.

(The author is a Prenatal yoga expert, Childbirth educator & Lactation counsellor, Rosewalk Hospital, Delhi. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)