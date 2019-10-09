Dine alone! People eat more when dining with friends, study shows

By: |
Published: October 9, 2019 1:23:04 PM

Recall your own food choices and experiences, step back and analyse when you found yourself eating more food than usual.

For those who are on the lookout for natural weight loss tips, the 'Dine Alone' mantra is worth considering.

Looking out for weight loss tips pr the perfect weight loss diet plan? Then, here’s why you need to start eating alone! Have you noticed that people tend to eat more food when they are in a group than when alone? Recall your own food choices and experiences, step back and analyse when you found yourself eating more food than usual. Was it when you were alone or when you were socialising with a group? A recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition explains this and throws up some insights on eating patterns that dominate our day to day life. For those who are on the lookout for natural weight loss tips, the ‘Dine Alone’ mantra is worth considering.

To understand this unusual eating pattern, researchers from the Universities of Bristol, Birmingham and New South Wales, undertook an analysis of over forty journal reviews on this subject.

According to the researchers, the phenomenon of eating more when in a group is called social facilitation. The feeling of wanting to eat more is often triggered when in the company of other people, the study hints.

Notably, the trend of social facilitation does not occur when the guests do not know each other. One may wonder whether this implies a distrust of strangers or a sense of social discomfort? So, what does this indicate?

Another perspective is that people tend to want to convey a good impression of themselves in the company of strangers.

According to Dr Helen Ruddock, a professor at the Birmingham University’s School of Psychology, they are less inclined to eat more when placed with strangers.

The study highlights that eating with friends is more enjoyable and in itself, embodies an enhanced social reward that leads to increased consumption. Evidence also pinpoints that this pattern is more pronounced in women than men.

