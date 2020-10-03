Digital health sessions to raise awareness on health and wellbeing in Gurugram

Every week, a different aspect of health management will be covered by an expert doctor from Fortis Gurugram. (Image: Getty Images via IE)

In an endeavour to bring awareness regarding the management of health and wellbeing amongst the general masses, District Administration, Gurugram and Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram has jointly collaborated to conduct digital health sessions for 3 consecutive months. An hour-long session is scheduled on every Friday from 4 pm to 5 pm till 25th December 2020. The sessions are planned for the district administration employees and residents of Gurugram with the aim to educate the people on current and relevant health matters.

Every week, a different aspect of health management will be covered by an expert doctor from Fortis Gurugram. The sessions planned include topics like – Immunity Boosting during COVID-19, Home Isolation Do’s and Don’ts, Getting back to normal Post Covid-19, Stress Management and Work Life Balance, Healthy Heart, Fatty Liver, Anaemia and Blood Disorders, Kidney Disorders and more.

Shri Amit Khatri, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Gurugram who chaired the first session said, “During the pandemic, there has been increased concern amongst the people regarding their health. In an effort to fight the current situation and ways to stay safe, people have been resorting to information available on social media. This effort of webinar will help the administration and public to have direct access to health care workers and get the information first-hand. This interactive session will give people an opportunity to directly ask the questions and clear their doubts if any. In the current scenario, where everything is moving towards digital, access to reliable medical information digitally is a positive step for our community.’

Dr Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, “We are pleased to announce this association to create awareness on different health aspects. As things have started to get back to normal, it is even more important now to educate people on ways to have a healthy lifestyle for their safety. During the pandemic a lot of people have ignored coming forward for the emergency treatments and surgeries which has further aggravated their medical conditions. At Fortis Gurugram, we are reinforcing our commitment towards patient safety and adhering to strict safety protocols and measures for safety of patients, attendants, and staff. Through this platform, we aim to educate people to not ignore any relevant symptoms and seek timely medical assistance for best outcome.”