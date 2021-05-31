Did Covid-19 virus leak from Chinese lab? Here’s what British intelligence is demanding

The report said that there might be some “pockets of evidence" that can lead the intelligence to look into the lab outbreak of Covid -19.

Ever since the outbreak of novel Coronavirus, how the virus spread has remained much controversial. While the Chinese claim it to have transferred from a bat to a human, many speculated the involvement of a bio lab in China. Now, British intelligence agencies have come to believe that an outbreak is possible to have begun from a leak that took place in a bio lab in China, PTI said in a report. In order to look deeper into the origin of the global pandemic that took place more than a year ago, the British intelligence agencies are now demanding WHO to step in and investigate it further.

The origins of the COVID-19 infection has remained a widely debated topic, and some have speculated that involvement of some politicians and scientists exist when it comes to the leak of deadly virus from a lab. Initially, the western intelligence had considered a remote chance of a lab leak where research was being conducted into bat-derived coronaviruses. It is to note that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is quite near to Huanan Seafood Market in China’s Wuhan, where the first case of viral infection was reported in 2019. From there, the virus has spread to many countries resulting in a pandemic. Ever since the outbreak, more than 170 million cases have been confirmed across countries with at least 3.5 million people succumbing to the deadly infection.

The report said that there might be some “pockets of evidence” that can lead the intelligence to look into the lab outbreak of Covid -19. According to a source cited in the report, China will lie either way. Some indications have been noted by the agencies that led them to believe that Chinese employees are trying to focus on the dark web where secrets can be spilled anonymously and there will be no fear of being caught.

Meanwhile, US diplomatic sources are of the belief that there are concerns regarding the origin of this virus, and if that cannot be determined in time, another spillover can take place. Therefore, Britain’s Vaccines Minister Zahawi has insisted that the WHO must investigate the origins of the coronavirus.

The report citing Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs select committee highlighted that the Wuhan has been silent and this is troubling. In order to ensure nothing like this happens again and see how people around the world can protect themselves, an investigation is needed along with global partners as well as WHO.

Last week, US President Joe Biden had asked the US intelligence agencies to “redouble” their efforts when it comes to Covid-19 investigation and report on the findings in the next 90 days.

The move came amid growing controversy regarding the origin of the virus from the WIV in China. A US intelligence report noted that in November 2019, before the outbreak, many researchers at the WIV fell ill and were taken to hospitals.

To be sure, Former US president Donald Trump had also supported this theory. Since then China has been denying all this.