Diagnostic Company Genes2me launches high throughput RTPCR testing Lab in Gurgaon

Genes2Me, a leading Genetic diagnostics and research Company, launched its high throughput RT PCR testing lab for COVID-19 and other Infectious diseases at Gurgaon with a current capacity of testing 15, 000 samples a day.

The fully automated high throughput lab is NABL accredited and ICMR approved, and patients can walk-in directly for a sample collection facility at the lab. Moreover, the company is also offering home collection and drive-through facility for sample collection at different locations and can deliver results within 8 – 24 hours.

To ensure high accuracy and quality of results, the company will only be using ICMR approved and CE-IVD certified high-quality RT PCR kits with coverage of 3 Genes specific for COVID-19 for testing. Antigen and Antibody testing for COVID-19 will also be available at this facility.

During the launch, Neeraj Gupta, Founder and CEO, Genes2me, “We are happy to extend our network in the city based on the positive response we have been getting from our consumers. The constant increase of the COVID cases has raised the demand for Fully Automated Diagnostics set up to serve its community by providing fast and accurate reports. With the help of this lab, we shall be able to provide authentic, quick, and accurate diagnostic results to our consumers.”

Talking about Genes2me’s contribution in the fight against the pandemic, Ritu Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, Genes2Me said that, “Our team has been working tirelessly at the front line from the very first day of the pandemic and has contributed as India’s largest manufacturer of premium quality IVD kits for COVID-19 detection in quick turnaround time. Genes2me is also at the final stage of bringing innovative & revolutionary testing solutions like easy home testing kit, RTPCR testing technology which can deliver faster & more accurate results, and a classifier panel for detection of different variants of COVID-19 which would be one of its kind innovations and will be used for research purposes.”

Genes2Me has been focusing on major areas of Infectious Disease Testing, Mother and Child care testing, Oncology, and personalized genetic tests.Genes2Me is also one of the leading manufacturers of IVD kits for COVID-19 testing and has supplied more than 40 million tests till now.

During the pandemic era, to fight against SARS-COV-2, Genes2Me stepped into manufacturing the highest quality ICMR Validated and CE-IVD certified Molecular IVD kits for COVID-19 testing.

Genes2Me has been manufacturing Real-Time PCR Kits, RNA Extraction Kits, and viral transport media under Make In India Initiative. These Kits have been receiving a tremendously positive response from customers across different countries.

Founded in 2016 by Neeraj Gupta and Ritu Gupta, Genes2Me is a Genomics-focused diagnostic company with an aim to continuously develop unique & Innovative Genetic solutions to enhance global health even in resource-limited areas.

Through it’s broad range of Genetic tests, Genes2Me have been serving Clinicians and Individuals across India to understand Complex Genetics Disorders and susceptibility to various health conditions. Company has been able to deliver Innovative Genetic Testing solutions as a manufacturer of IVD kits and also providing genetic testing services in the segments of Personalized Health, Mother and Child Care, Oncology and Infectious Diseases.