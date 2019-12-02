Diabetes and fasting: All your questions answered here

Study has revealed that oral hypoglycemic agents are actually not treating the real problem.

By Dr. Pramod Tripathi

Worried about diabetes causes, symptoms and treatment? The common understanding amongst most of those who are diabetics is that it is very important for them to eat every 2 hours to maintain sugar level and fasting is just not permissible/allowed. In this article, we are going to discuss whether is it feasible for diabetics to fast or to clear the air around the confusion that diabetics should fast or not? When we think from the point of view of controlling sugar level, the thought seems okay that diabetics should not fast. In fact, most of the doctors even internationally do not recommended fasting. Another thought that diabetes can never be cured also runs through the mind, but in reality, diabetes is reversible by following the pure path of 4 protocols of diet, exercise, inner transformation and medical aid.

When we think of reversing diabetes to such an extent that medicines should stop, insulin should stop, should diabetics fast or not? The answer is a BIG YES. Diabetics should fast!

Diabetes causes: What happens when we eat?

To understand diabetes symptoms more clearly, let us try to understand exactly what happens when we eat?

When we eat, there is a rise in insulin. Insulin does the work of storing sugars in the liver and muscles. After a certain point, this sugar will not be stored in the form of sugar but it will be converted into fat. Then insulin produces fat and stores it in the liver. The main role of insulin is to hold fat, sugar and water as it is a growth hormone and it is more active when we eat food.

If you want to do fat burning you will have to start working on root causes. The biggest root cause is fats. More insulin … more fats. Less insulin…. less fats.

More insulin levels cause several different problems also

Heart block

Brain block

Stroke cholesterol

High BP

The more insulin the more cholesterol

Abdominal obesity

Fatty liver

Atherosclerosis

The best way to reduce insulin is to stop eating. Here comes in the role of fasting. But let us warn you also…whenever you go for fasting especially in case of diabetics, it has to be done under medical supervision.

Diabetes Treatment: What about fasting?

Study has revealed that oral hypoglycemic agents are actually not treating the real problem. The real treatment is to take out all that is already filled in the cells and not adding anything into it. Fasting should be done in such a way that your body starts healing from inside. The real treatment is treat to insulin resistance and high insulin levels. For all this, the obvious solution is nothing but fasting.

Fasting should be done for the following reasons –

to reduce toxic glucose overload

stop putting excess glucose in your body

decrease carbohydrate in diet

to burn off excess glucose

Interestingly, it is learnt that those diabetics who fast live longer. Remember, the main aim of fasting is ketosis a metabolic process in which body burns its stored fats and it starts 2-3 days after the beginning of the fasting. Note that low insulin stimulates breakdown of fat for energy and here you start using fats instead of sugar for energy which is our sole aim while fasting.

Fasting has to be done step by step and not suddenly as your body is not aware of the mechanism of how to burn fat. During a fast, for instance, the body tears down its defective parts and then builds a new when eating is resumed.

Fasting truths include-

Fasting does not make you burn muscle

Fasting does not result in overeating

Fasting is actually enjoyable as energy levels and mental clarity soars up

Fasting is addictive as it gives results

If you want to reverse diabetes, heal your body and start to fast in a manner which you can.

Fasting advantages are as follows-

Decreases inflammation

Induces weight and causes body fat loss

Lower blood sugar levels

Lowers blood cholesterol

Improves insulin sensitivity

Improves fat burning

Extends life

Reverses aging process

Improves mental clarity and concentration

Thus, fasting is very beneficial for diabetics and they should do it in a way that suits them, in consultation with their doctor.

(The columnist is Founder, Freedom from Diabetes. Views expressed are the author’s own.)

Disclaimer: The article is for information purpose only. Consult your doctor before taking/starting any medication/s or treatment/s.