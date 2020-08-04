After Amit Shah, Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 7:51 PM

After Home Minister Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, another top minister of the Union government has tested COVID-19 positive.

Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for Coronavirus

After Home Minister Amit Shah, another top minister of the Union government has tested COVID-19 positive. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today informed via Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital.

(To be updated)

