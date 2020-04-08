Dharavi: Two new COVID-19 cases in Asia’s biggest slum; tally rises to 9

By: |
Published: April 8, 2020 1:18:03 PM

Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties, making it one of the most congested areas of the metropolis.

Dharavi, coronavirus in Dharavi, coronavirus cases in slum, Dhanwada chawl, Mukund Nagar, asia bigget slum, latest news on coronavirus outbreakAmong the new patients are a 25-year-old man from Mukund Nagar locality and a 35-year-old man from Dhanwada chawl. (IE photo)

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi area on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area of Mumbai to nine, a civic official said. Among the new patients are a 25-year-old man from Mukund Nagar locality and a 35-year-old man from Dhanwada chawl, he said.

The patient from Mukund Nagar was a high risk contact of a 49-year-old man, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, and was kept at a quarantine facility, he said.

Related News

“Contact tracing is underway in Dhanwada chawl (where another new case has been reported),” the official said, adding they are going to seal the area as per the protocol. Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties, making it one of the most congested areas of the metropolis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Dharavi Two new COVID-19 cases in Asia’s biggest slum tally rises to 9
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pune heads for stricter containment measures with spike in coronavirus cases
2Coronavirus cases near 5,000: India plans to scale up testing
3Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi lines up ‘five-Ts’, CM Kejriwal invokes South Korea experience