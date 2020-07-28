Dharavi sees three new COVID-19 cases in day; tally 2,543: BMC

A total of 2,204 patients have recovered so far, leaving the area with only 88 active cases, an official said. Once a COVID-19 hotspot, Dharavi battled out successfully over a period of time.
Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai on Tuesday saw one of the lowest single-day growth in new COVID-19 cases with just three additions, taking the cumulative tally to 2,543, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
On July 7, it had recorded only one COVID-19 case, its lowest. On two occasions on July 4 and July 26, the largest slum had reported two cases in a day. On July 8, three new cases were detected.
