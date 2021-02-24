  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dharavi reports double-digit COVID-19 case count after 37 days

February 24, 2021 5:55 PM

On Janaury 17, ten new COVID-19 cases were found in Dharavi and since then daily infection counts have been in single digits and even zero.

In the first week of February, single-day COVID-19 cases in Dharavi were in the range of 0 to five. On February 2, the congested slum pocket, once a COVID-19 hotspot, did not report any new case.

After a gap of more than a month, Mumbai’s slum colony of Dharavi reported a double-digit count of COVID-19 cases at 10 on Wednesday, the city civic body said. A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the slum-dominated area, spread over 2.5 sq km, recorded 10 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,041.

However, from the second week of this month, cases are gradually rising. So far, 3,690 patients have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals, the official said. At present, the area has 33 active cases, he said. The first coronavirus case in Dharavi, which has a population of over 6.5 lakh, was reported on April 1 last year.

