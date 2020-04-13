Dharavi: Four new COVID-19 cases, including one death

By: |
Published: April 13, 2020 10:05:28 AM

Four new coronavirus cases, including one death, were reported from Dharavi on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 47.

coronavirus pandemic, community transmission,covid 19 cases, narendra modi, covid 19 cases in india, coronavirus death in inida,latest news on coronavirusThe total number of deaths in Dharavi has gone up to five.

Four new coronavirus cases, including one death, were reported from Dharavi on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai’s slum area to 47, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

With this, the total number of deaths in Dharavi has gone up to five, he said. Three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi.

Related News

Besides, samples of a 60-year-old man from Nehru chawl, who died at Sion Hospital, came out positive for the viral disease, the BMC official said. “High risk contact tracing is being done,” he said. The 47 coronavirus cases have been reported from 16 pockets of Dharavi, which is one of the biggest slums in Asia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Dharavi Four new COVID-19 cases including one death
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 growth curve sees slight but ‘noticeable’ flattening
2COVID-19 suspect jumps to death at quarantine facility in Greater Noida
3ICMR seeks participation in trial to study efficacy of convalescent plasma in Coronavirus patients