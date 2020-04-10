Dharavi: Five more test positive for coronavirus in Asia’s biggest slum; two of them Nizamuddin event attendees

By: |
Published: April 10, 2020 10:39:27 AM

Five more people, including two who returned from the last month's religious gathering at Nizamuddin, have tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi.

general insurance council, health insurance, low cost health insurance, gic, standard insurance rates for covid-19 patients, insurance for coronavirus, differential cost for coronavirus patients, general insurers for coronavirusAccording to the officials, among the five two are women.

Five more people, including two who returned from the last month’s religious gathering at Nizamuddin, have tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the tally in the slum-dominated area here to 22, said BMC officials on Friday.

According to the officials, among the five two are women. One of them, aged 29, is the wife of a doctor who tested positive earlier in Vaibhav Nagar, while the other, aged 31, is a resident of the Kalyanwadi locality, they said.

Related News

“Two people who figure in the list of police who returned from Markaz (Tablighi Jamaat’s event at its headquarters in Nizamuddin, Delhi) were also found positive,” said a senior BMC official.

He said one of them was a resident of Dr Baliga Nagar, while the other is from PMGP colony. “Both were already quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi sports complex and have been now taken to hospital,” he said

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Dharavi Five more test positive for coronavirus in Asia’s biggest slum two of them Nizamuddin event attendees
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pooled testing planned in districts with zero cases to get real picture
2Coronavirus is not cricket, don’t seek ball-by-ball account: Odisha govt tells media
3Fight against Coronavirus: OFB does it again! Fumigation chambers readied to help hospitals