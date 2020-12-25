Dharavi Coronavirus cases: First time since April, Mumbai area reports no new COVID-19 case

Dharavi Covid-19 cases: For the first time since April 1 when the first coronavirus patient was detected in the area, which is among the densest urban settlements in the world, no new case has been detected.
Dharavi Coronavirus cases: The caseload of Dharavi now stands at 3,788, though the number of active cases is 12, eight of them in home isolation and four in a COVID care centre, the civic official said. (PTI Image/File)
The slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai did not report a single coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, a civic official said on Friday evening.
For the first time since April 1 when the first coronavirus patient was detected in the area, which is among the densest urban settlements in the world, no new case has been detected.