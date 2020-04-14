Dharavi: 6 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 deaths in Mumbai’s slum area; tally 55

Updated: April 14, 2020 12:15:13 PM

New cases were found in Muslim Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Janata Society andRajiv Nagar localities of Dharavi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

So far, seven deaths have been reported from Dharavi, which is one of the biggest slum areas of Asia.

Six new coronavirus cases, including two deaths, were reported from Dharavi on Tuesday, taking the total number of people affected by the disease in Mumbai’s slum area to 55, a civic official said.

“High risk contact-tracing of all new cases is being done,” he said. So far, seven deaths have been reported from Dharavi, which is one of the biggest slum areas of Asia.

