Dharavi: 11 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai’s slum area; tally rises to 71

By: |
Published: April 16, 2020 2:24:36 PM

Of the 11 new cases, four were reported from Mukund Nagar, two each from Social Nagar and Rajiv Nagar, and one each from Sai Raj Nagar.

Dharavi, coronavirus in Dharavi, covid 19 cases in mumbai, coronavirus in mumbai slum, latest news on Coriolanus outbreakTransit camp and Ramji Chawl localities of Dharavi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. (IE photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi reached 71 after 11 more people tested positive for the disease in the slum area of Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said. Of the 11 new cases, four were reported from Mukund Nagar, two each from Social Nagar and Rajiv Nagar, and one each from Sai Raj Nagar,

Transit camp and Ramji Chawl localities of Dharavi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. Out of the total 71 cases, 18 have so far been reported from Mukund Nagar area of Dharavi, eight from Social Nagar and seven from Muslim Nagar localities, he said. So far, eight patients from Dharavi have died.

Related News

Dharavi is one of the largest slum areas in Asia. Nearly 15 lakh people live in shanties located in this highly congested area.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Dharavi 11 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai’s slum area tally rises to 71
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus India Live Updates: Karnataka COVID-19 cases reach 313, death toll 13
2Masks must at all times, fines for spitting: Window to new normal after COVID-19 outbreak
3Coronavirus cases near 12,000: 170 hotspots, another 207 on radar