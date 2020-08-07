DGFT extends date for filing applications for export of PPE medical coveralls till August 8

On June 29, the DGFT permitted shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 treatment with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units per month. (Representative image)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has extended till August 8 the deadline for filing online applications to avail the current month’s export quota for PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19.

“Due to technical/server issues, the ECOM facility for online application on the DGFT website was not available from 7 PM on August 2 to 4 PM on August 5,” the DGFT, an agency under the Commerce Ministry, said in a trade notice.

In view of the unavailability of application filing facility during the first to third day of August, “the time for filing online applications for PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 quota for the month of August has been extended till August 8, 2020”, the notice said.

As per the procedure laid out, it was decided that from August onwards, applications filed from the first day to third day of each month would have to be considered for the quota of that month.

Validity of the export licenses will be for three months.

The exporter will have to submit the copy of purchase order and one application per IEC (import export code) will be considered.