  • MORE MARKET STATS

DGCI nod to Covaxin for use in children above 12 years with certain conditions

The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the CDSCO on October 12 after deliberating Bharat Biotech’s EUA application had recommended granting emergency use approval to Covaxin for use in the 12-18 years age group with certain conditions.

Written By PTI
"The recommendations of the SEC were evaluated by another experts committee after which DCGI had sought additional data from the firm," a source said.
"The recommendations of the SEC were evaluated by another experts committee after which DCGI had sought additional data from the firm," a source said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions, sources said on Saturday.

The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the CDSCO on October 12 after deliberating Bharat Biotech’s EUA application had recommended granting emergency use approval to Covaxin for use in the 12-18 years age group with certain conditions.

“The recommendations of the SEC were evaluated by another experts committee after which DCGI had sought additional data from the firm,” a source said.
The DCGI gave its approval Friday, the source said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Tirumala Tirupati darshan: Temple board releases special tickets for January; 4.6 lakh slots bookedTirumala Venkateswara Temple