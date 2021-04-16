Deputy CM Manish Sisodia appointed nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday appointed the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in the national capital, according to an official order. Sisodia will be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders, it said.
The positivity rate soared to?20.22 per cent, the highest till date in Delhi. (Photo source: IE)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday appointed the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in the national capital, according to an official order. Sisodia will be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders, it said.
As the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate continue to rise in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the infection. Delhi recorded 16,699 COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities on Thursday, according to the health department.