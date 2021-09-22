Departments instructed to take part in anti-dengue campaign on working days, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The minister said the number of novel coronavirus cases has also been under control for the last two months, and together the society and government can strive and win over it, by follow all Covid-appropriate behaviours.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said instructions have been issued to the heads of various departments of the city government to take part in its anti-dengue campaign to ensure no breeding of mosquito larvae is found on their premises.

Interacting with reporters, he also said dengue cases reported in the national capital till date are “under control” and the Delhi government is alert and all prepared to handle any situation arising out of the vector-borne disease.

Over 50 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in the last one week, taking the total count this year to more than 210, according to a civic report released on Monday.

In this month alone, 87 cases have been recorded till September 18, which is about 41 per cent of the cumulative cases.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said.

“About 87 cases have been recorded in September this year. Last year, 188 cases were reported in entire month of September, and 190 the year before that. In preceding years, the figures stood at 374 (2018), 1103 (2017), 1,300 (2016) and 6,775 (2015),” he said.

The government is all prepared to handle any dengue situation, he told reporters.

The Delhi health minister also said the government’s anti-dengue drive, ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ is running for the last three weeks to raise awareness on its prevention. And, this drive has been “very successful” in the last two years since its start, which has led to less number of cases this year, Jain said.

He also sought to credit the campaign started in September 2019 which was also carried forward last year, as a factor behind “less cases of dengue being reported this year so far”.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan had alleged on Tuesday that the Delhi government was playing “campaign politics” when it came to the fight against the vector-borne diseases, and termed its anti-dengue drive an “eyewash”.