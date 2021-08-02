Department of physiotherapy at DPSRU launches pediatrics physiotherapy unit

The new pediatric unit, is an addition to the already existing exercise therapy unit and neuro physiotherapy unit in the university.

Department of physiotherapy department at Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) has launched pediatrics physiotherapy unit in its DPSRU campus.

This unit would treat children with cerebral palsy, autism, and Down syndrome by providing neurodevelopment therapy, balance training and motor planning and execution. The unit will also offer tailor made programs for caregivers as well as parents as they may learn how to position their child for day to day activities. The new pediatric unit, is an addition to the already existing exercise therapy unit and neuro physiotherapy unit in the university.

The Pediatric Physiotherapy Unit at DPSRU was inaugurated by Ajay Dutt, MLA – Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi, in the presence of key dignitaries Dr. SB Deepak Kumar, Secretary, Directorate of Training and Technical Education (TTE), Dr. Arun Aggrawal, President, Delhi Council for Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy (DCPTOT), Professor RK Goyal, Vice Chancellor, DPSRU, Dr. OP Shuka, Registrar, Deans, Prof. Geeta Aggarwal and Prof. Rajiv Tonk, Prof. Harvinder Popli, Director, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Dr. P.K. Sahoo, Director, Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research (DIPSAR), Dr. Shilpa Jain, Head School of Physiotherapy and Dr. Jaseela Majeed, Head School of Allied Health along with the other senior faculty members.

In his address, Professor Goyal stressed on the fact that outcome based research has led to the noteworthy achievements of the physiotherapy unit that started in 2015 and has reached a patient count of 700+.

“The unit highlights the role of physiotherapy from “Womb to Tomb”. It encourages the physical development in children to an optimal level by providing them a creative and enjoyable environment” said Dr. Sapna Dhiman, Incharge of the Pediatric Unit.

According to Dr. Shilpa Jain, Head of the School of physiotherapy, “The kaleidoscopic unit is built keeping the interest of children in mind with colorful caricatures painted on the walls. It consists all the equipment targeting the amalgamation of habitation along with amusement. This is a seed unit to our upcoming Early Intervention Unit”.

In his address, Deepak emphasized “Delhi government believes in education not for degrees, but for application. Education should serve humanity. If we could focus on improving the IQ, EQ of physically and mentally challenged children through various programs, it would be a humungous task”

“In this country where disorders in children are more than the treatment, this is a wonderful start” said Dr. Aggarwal.

“DPSRU is facilitating in the right field, and it should continue to grow and modernize” Dr. Deepak said in his address.