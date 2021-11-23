Dengue outbreak in Delhi: Capital records 7,128 dengue cases, highest in six years

Last year, Delhi recorded 1,072 dengue cases. (AP)

Dengue cases in Delhi skyrocketed to 7,128 — over 5,000 in November alone — so far this year. This is the city’s highest caseload since the big chikungunya and dengue outbreak in 2015.

Over 1,800 of these dengue cases were recorded over the past one week, according to data collated by civic bodies. However, the municipal corporations did not record any new deaths this week.

North Delhi has witnessed the highest number of cases in areas such as Keshav Puram and Civil Lines. Najafgarh and southwest Delhi have also recorded high caseloads. Over 600 people who tested positive for the vector-borne disease could not be traced following investigation, while 219 people were found to not be residents of Delhi.

Despite the alarming situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured that the situation would improve within 7-10 days when the weather changes. Delhi High Court has already slapped a notice on the government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding their action plan to control the outbreak.

The Centre has also extended help to the nine states and Union Territories recording high dengue cases. The Union Health Ministry has sent high-level teams to support these states and Union Territories to control and manage the vector-borne disease.

Health experts have noted that the dengue situation in 2021 has been worse than 2020 as Covid-19 restrictions last year forced people to be more careful.

The highest number of cases are usually recorded in October and November as the relatively lower temperatures post monsoon provide a conducive weather for mosquitoes to breed in. Cases start to decline in December as the temperatures dip, disrupting the breeding process.

Last year, Delhi recorded 1,072 dengue cases.

According to civic data, domestic breeding checkers have found mosquito breeding in 1.85 lakh houses and issued legal notices to 1.4 lakh people.