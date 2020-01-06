Dengue in Delhi: Vector-borne disease takes two lives in December

As per the previous report, the total number of dengue cases in Delhi last year till December 14, stood at 1,958 with no death being recorded.

Two persons died of dengue in Delhi in December while the number of people affected by the vector-borne disease in 2019 stood at 2,036, according to a civic body report released on Monday.

A senior civic official confirmed the fatalities but other details were still awaited.

According to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the report for the city, two deaths occurred in 2019 due to dengue.

