Dementia symptoms, treatment: Over 50 lakh in India suffer from this disease; all you need to know

Experts said that dementia can be controlled through interventions. (Reuters image)

Dementia symptoms, treatment: As the world is enduring unprecedented Coronavirus pandemics, we must not forget the threat posed by other diseases. Dementia is one such disease with a quite widespread outreach. In India, more than 50 lakh people suffer from this disease. The detrimental impact of Dementia has hogged the global headlines recently after legendary Scottish actor Sean Connery, who defined the role of James Bond for generation, died. He was suffering from Dementia, as per an Indian Express report.

What is Dementia? What are the symptoms of Dementia?

Dementia is a disease which occurs when brain cells are dead and damaged. The World Health Organisation has defined dementia as a syndrome that has an adverse impact on thinking, memory, behaviour and capacity to perform daily activities.

The Dementia in India 2020 report shows that an estimated 53 lakh people aged over 60 years suffer from dementia in 2020. This roughly translates to one in 27 people suffer from the disease in the country, IE quoted the report as stating. It has been found out that Alzheimer’s dementia is the most common type. Dementia in India report 2020 points out that the disease takes away the memories, personality and dignity. Several factors such as lack of access to services and stigmatisation cause financial, physical, and psychological hardships.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Brain Research in Bengaluru has been conducting a study on 10,000 people living in rural areas to gauge the risk of Dementia. The study focuses on Dementia, normal ageing and associated disorders. Researchers said that the study could provide vital details pertaining to gene-environment interactions and on strategies that could be adopted to tackle Dementia.

The study found out that urban population has a higher prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia and hypertension, compared to the rural persons.

While Srinivaspura Ageing, Neuro Senescence and Cognition (SANSCOG) study is focussing on rural Indian population, Tata Longitudinal Study of Ageing has been conducting the urban study.

Dementia cure, prevention, control

Assistant Director and Consultant Psychiatrist, Dementia Care in Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) India Dr Sridhar Vaitheswaran said that lack of awareness is a major concern. He, however, said that dementia can be controlled through interventions. A study on Cognitive Simulation Therapy (CST) for Dementia has been going in India, Tanzania, and Brazil.