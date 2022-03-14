Deltracron: What we know about the new Covid-19 variant so far

Deltracron has genes of both Delta and Omicron and combines spike proteins of Omicron with “body” of the delta variant.

The global Covid cases are on a decline as we mark two years since World Health Organisation declared a pandemic but a new threat looms large. The health organisation has now warned against a new Covid variant that seems like a mix of the two dominant variants of concern Delta and Omicron. Now called Deltracron, the variant has recorded cases in the UK, France, Netherlands, Denmark.



Here’s what we know about the new variant, where it has been recorded and the symptoms that we know of so far.



Deltracron has genes of both Delta and Omicron and combines spike proteins of Omicron with “body” of the delta variant, Reuters report said. According to virologists, the recombinants arise when more than one variant infects and replicates in the same person, in the same cell. Deltracron resulted from Omicron affecting a population still under the Delta wave.



A global community of scientists, Gisaid finds that the strain has been identified in several regions of France and had been in circulation since the beginning of this year. WHO believes even the US has at least two cases of the new variant and will publish a report on the subject soon.



Virologist Tom Peacock on Twitter said that Deltcron may not be an actual variant but possibly result of contamination as true recombination according to him don’t tend to appear until a few weeks/months after there’s substantial co-circulation.



Deltracron symptoms



According to the United Kingdom Health Security agency, there is still very little that we know of Deltracron’s infectiousness or severity in causing Covid. But according to previous NHS advice, the symptoms to look out for are: