  • MORE MARKET STATS

`Delta Plus’ variant of coronavirus found in MP: officials

By: |
June 17, 2021 9:54 PM

When contacted, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang confirmed that a woman tested positive for a “different variant”, but did not elaborate.

covidAccording to some reports, the highly infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of COVID -19 that was first found in  India is feared to have mutated into Delta Plus variant.

A 65-year-old woman has tested positive for the new ‘Delta Plus’ variant of coronavirus  here, official sources said on Thursday.

The development came even as the second wave of the pandemic is waning in Madhya Pradesh and restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the infection are being eased.

Related News

According to officials, the samples of the woman, who lives near a big medical facility, were collected on May 23. Reports received from the National Central for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday said she was positive for the ‘Delta Plus’ variant.

The woman, who has taken two shots of anti-coronavirus vaccine,  recovered in home isolation, sources added.

When contacted, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang confirmed that a woman tested positive for a “different variant”, but did not elaborate.

The state has not lowered its guard against COVID-19 and testing has not decreased even when the number of new cases is dipping, he said.  “We are sending samples for genome sequencing to laboratories and NCDC,” added the minister.

According to some reports, the highly infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of COVID -19 that was first found in  India is feared to have mutated into Delta Plus variant.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. `Delta Plus’ variant of coronavirus found in MP officials
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Children unlikely to get disproportionately hit by any future third wave of COVID-19: Study
2Official: US to spend $3B for antiviral pills for COVID-19
3Goa sees 254 COVID-19 cases; six more fatalities