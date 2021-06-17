‘Delta plus’ variant, complacency might bring ferocious 3rd wave in few months: Maharashtra Covid task force

He also said that RT-PCR tests along with PPE kits for health workers should also be stocked in sufficient quantities in view of the threat of the third wave.

Even as the remnants of the second wave of Coronavirus remain an active threat, the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force has said that the third Coronavirus wave might become a reality in the state in a couple of months. The task force warned that if Covid-19 appropriate behaviour was not followed diligently by the residents then the third wave of Coronavirus might begin in 1-2 months riding on the new infectious Delta plus variant, the Indian Express reported. Soon after the state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instruced the government officials across the urban and rural areas of the state to ensure that all vital medicines and medical equipment are stocked at the health centres. While being apprised of the possibility of the third wave of Coronavirus due to Delta plus variant, Thackeray was also informed by health officials that the number of patients coming in the grip of the third wave could be far higher than that in the second wave.

The state, during the first and second wave of Coronavirus, has recorded a total of 19 lakh cases and 40 lakh cases respectively. As per an estimate of the state health officials the number of active cases alone could reach the 8 lakh mark during the third wave with 10 percent of the lot being children.

Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a member of the task force was quoted as saying that it is in the hands of people to control the extent of the third wave by avoiding crowded places, wearing double masks, and following hygiene. CM Thackeray after getting a brief about the possibility of the third wave said that vaccination needs to be stepped up in the state. He also said that RT-PCR tests along with PPE kits for health workers should also be stocked in sufficient quantities in view of the threat of the third wave.

The Chief Minister also said that the country was expecting to receive about 42 crore doses of Coronavirus vaccine by August-September and the state would also benefit from the same. Commenting on the handling of the pandemic by the state, Thackeray said that the state had almost no tools to battle the pandemic at the time of its onset last year but it steadily developed the infrastructure later onwards.