Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital receives 2 tonnes of liquid oxygen

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Tuesday morning, an official from the hospital said. The official asserted that they are in a “better situation” as compared to “the last few days” when the hospital in central Delhi faced a crisis due to severe shortage of the life-saving gas.

The hospital said it has 6000 cubic metres of oxygen in storage tanks which may last for 10 hours. “We received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen at 6 am on April 27. Yesterday, we had received a tanker carrying 10 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. We are in a better situation as compared to the last few days and we hope this continues,” said the official.

The hospital requires a minimum of 11,000 cubic metres liquid oxygen daily and has a consumption of 10,000 cubic metres per day. It had on Friday reported the death of 25 of its “sickest” patients as the administration grappled with depleting oxygen supplies