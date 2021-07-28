Delhi’s Pharma University nears landmark; Makes breakthrough Ayurvedic treatment for Covid-19

The Phase III trials studied the response of the formulation in 120 patients in the 23-75 age group, who displayed significant viral load reduction.

The Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) is on the cusp of a breakthrough Ayurvedic treatment for Covid-19.

The university has completed Phase III clinical trials of Coroquil-Zn, developed in collaboration with Remedium Therapeutics, in Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms at a hospital in Bengaluru. It is now awaiting the final nod from the Union Ministry of AYUSH to market the product. The novel repurposed Ayurveda ingredients of edible plants were identified by Prof C.R. Babu, head of the Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystem at Delhi University, with Zinc oxide.

The Phase III trials studied the response of the formulation in 120 patients in the 23-75 age group, who displayed significant viral load reduction. According to the study, 48%, 94.8%, and 100% of the patients returned negative RT-PCR reports on the fifth, seventh, and 14th day of treatment, respectively. The patients also recovered their taste and smell within eight days and were discharged from hospital sooner than patients undergoing standard care.

According to DPSRU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ramesh K. Goyal, Coroquil-Zn is the first formulation that modulates the SARS-Cov-2 virus’ ACE-2 levels and/or receptors, enabling it to prevent and treat Covid-19 symptoms and prevent post-Covid complications.

“I’m surprised that ACE-2, a key target for the virus, treatments for Covid-19 haven’t been considered for the development of effective therapeutics,” Prof Goyal said. Coroquil-Zn has a twofold effect on ACE-2 — it reduces the virus’ entry and replication and also modulates the Renin Angiotensin system, responsible for immune disturbances that can lead to heart, respiratory, neurological, and other complications.

Cell-based studies conducted at the University of Missouri found that Coroquil-Zn reduced the viral load by reducing the ACE-2 receptors’ functions. The varsity is now conducting in vivo studies in animals to establish its post-Covid effects in brain, lungs, and other organs.

Prof Goyal, who was speaking during an interaction to celebrate the centenary of the discovery of Insulin, said the drug is likely to be effective in tackling even the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. He added that drug can also be used as a dietary supplement. “I’m thankful to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (and DPSRU Chancellor) Anil Baijal for encouraging us to work towards this treatment,” he said. It was Baijal who pointed the varsity team to the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, where they identified and collected the plant used in the formulation.