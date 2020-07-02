Delhi’s first plasma bank to help treat novel coronavirus operational

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister issued numbers - 1031 and 8800007722 where people can contact for donation of plasma to save the lives of COVID-19 patients.
Delhi’s first plasma bank to help treat novel coronavirus started functioning on Thursday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that COVID-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery. Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister issued numbers – 1031 and 8800007722 where people can contact for donation of plasma to save the lives of COVID-19 patients.
The government has set up the plasma bank at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. Kejriwal hoped that COVID-19 deaths will decrease due to plasma therapy. Those aged between 18 and 60 and weighing not less than 50 kg can donate their plasma for COVID-19 patients, he added.
Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus infected patient to help kick-start the immune system to fight the infection.
