Delhi’s Covid crisis worsens, officials predict shortage of beds, ventilators

As active infections rise dramatically, Delhi could soon run out of ICU beds and ventilators.
And this is after a Central government panel had advised Delhi to prepare for 15,000 fresh cases every day; right now, the city has half that number of daily cases.
