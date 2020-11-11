  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi’s Covid crisis worsens, officials predict shortage of beds, ventilators

By: |
November 11, 2020 6:45 AM

And this is after a Central government panel had advised Delhi to prepare for 15,000 fresh cases every day; right now, the city has half that number of daily cases.

As active infections rise dramatically, Delhi could soon run out of ICU beds and ventilators.

As active infections rise dramatically, Delhi could soon run out of ICU beds and ventilators.

Related News

And this is after a Central government panel had advised Delhi to prepare for 15,000 fresh cases every day; right now, the city has half that number of daily cases.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Delhi’s Covid crisis worsens officials predict shortage of beds ventilators
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India in talks with all COVID vaccine manufacturers, domestic and foreign: Health ministry
2COVID test centres to mandatorily measure oxygen saturation level: Jain
3COVID-19: India second in world in testing; positivity rate down at 7.18 pc, says govt