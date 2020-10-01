Delhi’s COVID-19 tally breaches 2.82 lakh mark with 3,037 fresh cases; death toll at 5,401

Forty fatalities due to the disease were recorded in the last 24 hours in the city, they said.
A total of 3,037 fresh coronavirus cases in the national capital took the infection tally to 2.82 lakh on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 5,401, authorities said.
A total of 55,423 COVID-19 tests were conducted, officials said, adding the number of containment zones stands at 2,615.
According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin, Union cabinet secretary conducted a meeting on ?Public Health Response to COVID-appropriate behavior’ via video conferencing.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also held a meeting with medical directors or medical superintendents of all state-run hospitals to review the status of coronavirus testing.
Delhi chief secretary took a review meeting of all district magistrates on COVID-19 management, it said.
