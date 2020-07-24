Delhi’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 86%; active Coronavirus cases lowest in seven weeks

The active cases have been lowest since June 4, which had recorded 14,456 active cases. Courtesy: PTI image)

Delhi’s COVID-19 recovery rate improved to over 86 per cent and active cases dipped to 13,681, lowest in the last seven weeks, even as 1,025 fresh instances were recorded on Friday, the health bulletin said.

With 32 fresh fatalities, the death toll climbed to 3,777.

The Friday bulletin said 1,866 patients recovered from the deadly virus. The number of people recovered from the infection now stand at 1,10,931. The coronavirus count in the city now stands at 1,28,389.

The recovery rate has improved to 86.4 per cent, said a tweet by the Chief Minister’s Office. The national recovery rate stands at 63.45 per cent.

The active cases have been lowest since June 4, which had recorded 14,456 active cases.

Of the 15,475 dedicated beds in the city for coronavirus patients, 12,265 are vacant. Similarly, of the 9,554 beds in dedicated COVID Care Centres, 8,032 are vacant.

The number of containment zones in the city stand at 702.

In related developments, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took a meeting with senior officers of the Health department to discuss the sero-surveillance, enhancement of ICU beds, and other issues related to the management of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, he announced that a sero-surveillance will be conducted in the city every month to formulate better policies for tackling COVID-19.

Principal Secretary Health Vikram Dev Dutt also held a meeting with Nodal officers, Medical Directors, Medical Superintendents of the Delhi government dedicated COVID hospitals to discuss the steps taken to reduce mortality due to coronavirus.

A decision was also taken that there should be no delay in shifting of patients from triage area to ICU.

In a related development, the two plasma banks for COVID-19 operated by the Delhi government are getting tepid response, doctors said, attributing it to unfounded apprehensions about associated health risks and the tendency to put off donation for any future need of family members.

Just about 320 people have donated plasma in Delhi since the initiative began on July 2, whereas more than 1,00,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered till July 23, officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the government would provide plasma for free and people do not need to buy or sell it.

The chief minister and other senior members of the government have repeatedly appealed to people, who have recovered from COVID-19, to donate plasma to other patients.

But the response to the calls has been muted at the first-of-its-kind ‘plasma bank’, inaugurated by Kejriwal at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) here on July 2, and another one opened a week ago at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP)Hospital, a dedicated coronavirus facility.