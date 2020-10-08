  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi’s COVID-19 case tally goes past 3 lakh; death toll climbs to 5,653

October 8, 2020 6:41 PM

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 53,322 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases is 22,232, of which 12,890 are in home isolation.

With 2,726 fresh cases, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally crossed the three-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 5,653 with 37 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,00,833 in the national capital, including 2,72,948 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 22,232, of which 12,890 are in home isolation.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in the city is currently 2,734, the bulletin said.

