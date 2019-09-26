Delhiites, now a single helpline number for all your emergency needs! Check details

During the launch, Mr Reddy said that the Ministry has given utmost priority for modernization of the police force with zero tolerance towards terrorism as well as crime.

Delhiites, now you can dial a single emergency number -112- for police, ambulance, fire and emergency services. All these three emergency services can be availed using this number that has now been shared. Wondering what happens next? Your call is immediately passed to the Control Room to enable the process of providing the distress caller with immediate assistance.

Delhi Police Commissioner, Amulya Patnaik emphasised that the ERSS-112 is a flagship project of the MHA, which is set to expand the grievance redressal system under the police and the other civic agencies. He has further highlighted notable steps taken by the Delhi police to curb crime such as anti-snatching squads, all-women patrolling, identifying vulnerable spots, taking adequate measures for enhanced visibility and introducing the YUVA scheme that has helped reduce street crimes by around twenty per cent.

Given that the call simultaneously passes to the Police Control Room (PCR) along with at least five nearby persons via a mobile app, volunteers may be around to help those people who are distressed or in need. Note that the main call centre for this initiative is set up at Shalimar Bagh.

Inaugurating the Emergency Response Support System, the Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy also launched PRAKHAR, which is a street crime patrol van that will be patrolling crime-prone areas around the national capital. To start with, these ‘Prakhar’ vans are set to be deployed at 15 location. The ‘Prakhar’ vans function with more firepower and are better equipped with technology. To start with, one van will be deployed in each district.

During the launch, Mr Reddy said that the Ministry has given utmost priority for modernization of the police force with zero tolerance towards terrorism as well as crime. Further, he has also lauded Delhi Police’s efforts in curbing street crime and conveyed on an optimistic note that these initiatives will make the city safer for all citizens.