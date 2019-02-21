Delhiite take note! Ikea to launch Gunrid, an indoor air-purifying curtain

The air-purifying curtain Gunrid will hit Ikea stores by 2020. (Source: Pixabay)

First came the automated blinds that can open and close with the push of a button. Now, Ikea’s newest item will come in handy for Delhiites struggling with rising air-pollution because the furniture retail company is all set to launch an air-purifying curtain that can purify indoor air. Gunrid, an air-purifying curtain is coated with a mineral-based surface that breaks down common pollutants.

The surface of the curtain is treated with a photocatalyst mineral which causes air pollutants to break down when light shines through it, allowing users to have a fresher indoor air. Ikea also claims that the solution is able to break down common indoor pollutants like odors and formaldehyde.

An indoor item that is the result of a lengthy study for several years by IKEA in collaboration with university institutions in Europe and Asia, the purifying technology works with both natural and artificial light.

Also Read: International Mother Language Day 2019: History, theme, and purpose!

IKEA product developer Mauricio Affonso explained that it’s important to work on products that solve actual problems and are relevant to people.

He continued that textiles are used across homes, and by enabling a curtain to purify the air, they are creating an affordable and space-saving air purifying solution that also makes the home more beautiful.

Over the last few years, Ikea worked with research universities to develop the solution, which can be applied to the surface of any fabric to banish odors and pollutants (just imagine what this means for anyone with pets and a fabric couch). How does it feel? Does it smell? Does it actually work? Those are all questions we’ll get to answer when the line of curtains drops in Ikea stores by next year.