Delhi witnesses highest single day Coronavirus testing with aggressive strategy, says Arvind Kejriwal

COVID-19 in Delhi: National Capital, which has surpassed Mumbai in the number of Coronavirus cases, is following rigorous testing and therefore, on Friday it witnessed the highest number of single day testing. Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the single day testing numbers. According to him, 21,144 people were tested on Friday on the back of an aggressive testing and isolation strategy. He also added that COVID-19 testing has ramped up by four times.

The announcement came days after the central government discussed plans to combat Coronavirus with the Delhi government. It is to note that the government will also start a serological survey that will assess the gravity of the Coronavirus outbreak in the city. The survey will be conducted between June 27 and July 10 across 11 districts in order to have a comprehensive analysis of Coronavirus in the national capital. Kejriwal said that more than 20,000 households will be surveyed.

Apart from this, Kejriwal also discussed a five-pronged approach as a part of the latest strategy. In a video released on social media, Kejriwal said that “For battling Coronavirus, Delhi will be using five weapons.” These five weapons, Delhi CM explained, will include increasing the number of beds, testing and isolation, oximeters and oxygen concentrators, plasma therapy, and survey and screening.

Delhi conducted highest no of tests in a singly day yesterday- 21,144 We have increased testing 4 times Delhi now following strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 27, 2020

As availability of beds has been an issue in Delhi, CM has now announced that around 13,500 beds have been made available in Delhi where 7,000 beds are vacant. Kejriwal has assured that more beds will be added soon. For testing purposes, Delhi government has earlier received a nod from the central government for rapid antigen testing for quick identification of COVID-19 infected people. While the central government lent a hand for initial testing, Kejriwal highlighted that his government now has bought around 6 lakh rapid antigen testing kits. “The testing number which was 5,000 at the beginning of this month has been increased to more than 20,000 now,” said Kejriwal.

To ensure recovery rate, Delhi CM announced that they have started sending oximeters to Coronavirus positive patients who are currently under home quarantine/ self-isolation. This is believed to help people monitor their oxygen levels and report healthcare officials if there is any problem.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, 77,240 Coronavirus cases have been reported so far. According to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 47,091 have recovered and the death toll in the city has reached 2,492.