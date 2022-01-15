Delhi weekend curfew in effect: Exemptions, rules and what is open – everything to know

The curfew, which comes into effect at 10 pm on Friday night and lifts at 5 am on the following Monday, is in effect currently.

Delhi weekend curfew: Due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, Delhi Disaster Management Authority had at the beginning of the month imposed weekend curfew. The curfew, which comes into effect at 10 pm on Friday night and lifts at 5 am on the following Monday, is in effect currently as well. During these hours, people in National Capital Territory cannot move out of their houses except for those having certain exemptions. Officials or officers who are a part of essential and emergency services are exempted from this curfew, which means that all essential and emergency services continue to function the same over the weekend as well.

During the curfew, patients seeking medical care are exempted along with an attendant. For this, however, they would need to produce either a valid ID, medical papers or doctor’s prescription. All shops that pertain to essential items like grocery, medicines, medical equipment, etc would be allowed to remain. However, all shops with non-essential items would need to remain closed till Monday morning.

Over the weekend, restaurants will also remain closed for dining in, but home delivery services would remain functional.

People who are seeking essential services would be able to go out after obtaining a valid e-pass from the official website of Government of Delhi, while those who are a part of essential services would be able to step out upon producing valid ID cards. Passengers returning home from airport, ISBTs or railway stations, or heading to these establishments to catch a flight, bus or train would be able to travel, but would need to produce a valid ticket

Residents would also be able to go out to get a COVID test done or to get the coronavirus vaccination administered, as per the DDMA orders.

Meanwhile, the wedding gatherings have been restricted to 20 persons. People would be able to go to such gatherings over the weekend by showing the soft or the hard copy of the wedding invitation card.

Metro trains and buses would continue to ply at 100% capacity but standing passengers are not allowed. The frequency of Metro trains on Yellow and Blue lines will be reduced to 15 minutes, while other lines will witness a frequency of 20 minutes. Passengers taking the bus would need to board from the rear door, while deboarding passengers would have to step out from the front door only, as per the orders.