Delhi Unlock: Metro, markets, private offices to open from Monday, check details

Amidst the consistent decline in the number of Coronavirus cases in the national capital Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unlocked a large part of the city including Delhi Metro, private offices, markets, malls among others from the next week. Unveiling the unlock strategy to be adopted by the government, CM Kejriwal said that markets and shopping malls will be allowed to function on an odd-even basis whereas private offices will be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity.

Here is how Delhi will unlock

1. Delhi Metro will be allowed to ferry passengers across the city from the next week with 50 percent occupancy, CM Kejriwal said.

2. All private officers will be able to function across the city with 50 percent capacity. So far as the government department offices are concerned, all Group A staff government offices will be able to operate at their full capacity, the Group B staff offices will function at 50 percent capacity, CM Kejriwal said.

3. All markets and shopping malls across the national capital will be allowed to operate on an odd-even basis, as per the government Unlock plan.

Earlier last week, CM Kejriwal had allowed the construction and manufacturing units in the city to operate in the wake of consistent improvement in the Covid-19 situation. CM Kejriwal while announcing the decision to unlock the city said that the government was ready to combat the third wave of Coronavirus and a pediatric task force has been set up to that effect. The total number of Coronavirus cases registered in Delhi on Friday was 523 with the positivity rate hovering below 1 percent for the past four days. The city also registered a total of 50 Covid-19 related casualties on the same day. The daily positivity rate in the national capital registered on Friday was 0.68 percent.