Delhi CM has allowed opening up of various businesses while ensuring social distancing and Coronavirus preventive measures.

After more than two months of lockdown due to the Coronavirus, Delhi is slowly opening up. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced resumption of many activities from Monday, June 8. For long people were not allowed to avail salon services, or visit malls or restaurants. However, with the Centre announcing new guidelines recently, the Delhi CM has allowed opening up of various businesses while ensuring social distancing and Coronavirus preventive measures. Here is a list of what all services will be available come tomorrow.

List of services opening from June 8:

Restaurants: Dining places are also being given a go-ahead to resume their operations. The government has asked the places to arrange seats in a manner that a minimum distance will be maintained among people. It has also recommended usage of digital means for orders and payment.

State borders: After the restrictions in inter-state movements, Arvind Kejriwal has today announced that it will be opening borders with neighboring states- Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This is expected to help people travel to offices easily.

Religious places: All the places of worship that were closed as nationwide lockdown was announced will also open from tomorrow in the city. People are advised to follow protocols like get their own mats for prayers, not touching the idols or taking prashads. Religious congregations are however, not permitted.

Malls: Shopping complexes and malls will also start their operations from tomorrow in the city.

While these have been confirmed by the state government, Arvind Kejriwal said that hotels and banquets cannot be permitted to function as of now. In Delhi, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 27,654 and the death toll has crossed 700 which has made it India’s third worst affected city.