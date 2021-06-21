Delhi University: Keshav Mahavidyalaya to become Covid-19 vaccination centre

Prior to this, the college had also arranged free RT-PCR testing services within the premises. Image: IE

Starting Wednesday, Delhi University’s Keshav Mahavidyalaya college will act as a vaccination centre for vaccinating people against the deadly Coronavirus infection. The college will offer free vaccine shots to the general public, a report by The IE noted. As of now, Delhi University’s colleges like Lakshmibai College, Shivaji College and the health centres of north and south campus of the university have been conducting the vaccination drive for the employees associated with the university.

As Keshav Mahavidyalaya in Pitampura readies itself to inoculate the general public from June 23, people can now easily book their slots for the centre through the CoWin portal. All people from the age group of 18-44 years will be able to get a jab of Covishield from 9 am to 5 pm.

According to the college administrator, they have been interested in stepping up for the vaccination. For this, they had approached the district authorities and sought their permission for setting up the vaccination centre there. The college will vaccinate people for as long as it keeps getting the supplies. Prior to this, the college had also arranged free RT-PCR testing services within the premises.

Meanwhile, the Lakshmibai college of DU has been vaccinating the university employees and their families via a walk-in vaccination drive. The college had earlier said that if the vaccination process remains seamless, they might allow other public to get the vaccination from their premises. The college vaccinated people above the age of 45 years free of cost.

Similarly, Shivaji College has also started administration of Covaxin last month and then later switched to Covishield jabs. Vaccination of those above the age of 18 years was stopped as the college exhausted its vaccine stocks.