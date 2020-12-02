Delhi to pitch for 10% lesser Covid tests than optimal capacity of labs for faster turn-around

Delhi has issued orders to all the Covid labs in the city to produce results within 24 hours. (IE Image)

To get faster delivery of Covid-test results and higher turn around rate, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the state government will pitch the proposal to the Centre and the Indian Council of Medical Research for letting labs conduct 10 per cent fewer tests that their total capacity.

Jain said that the state has issued orders to all the Covid labs in the city to produce results within 24 hours. But labs have reported that conducting tests equivalent to their capacity results in the delay of turnaround period. Hence they will take up the issue with the central agencies for a higher turnaround rate. He further added that all the government-run and private labs have utilized their optimum potential in conducting the maximum number of tests. Hence there is. A need for central support in arranging more labs for Covid tests with results in 24 hours.

The Union Home Ministry recently announced that Delhi will conduct 60,000 tests per day, Jain said with such high number of tests, labs cannot process reports on time. Delhi currently has 56 private and 29 state-owned labs were Covid tests are conducted. The state has also recently drastically the cost of RT-PCT tests from Rs 2,400 to Rs 800. For collecting samples from home labs can charge a maximum of Rs 1,200.

Delhi recorded 4.000 new Covid positive cases on Tuesday with 86 fatalities. A total number of people affected by Covid infection at the national capital stands at 5, 74, 380 and deaths are 9,260. After carrying 58, 456 tests in the last 24 hours, Delhi had a positivity rate at 6,86 per cent, In the last 10 days death rate recorded is 1.93 per cent.

Jain mentioned that the rising level of pollution due to stubble burning from neighbouring states has resulted in the deteriorating of the health of Covid patients. This lead to an increase in hospital admissions. The minister is hopeful that the situation will get better in two to three weeks. Delhi has a capacity of 18, 688 beds out of which 7,777 are occupied. According to the Corona app, 1,140 of the 1, 492 beds with ventilators are occupied. Jain also pointed out that Delhi’s positivity rate has declined by 55 per cent since November 7.