Delhi to have 20,000 new COVID-19 beds by next week, says Kejriwal govt

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Sunday announced setting up of 20,000 new COVID-19 beds in the national capital in the next one week. According to the latest order, the banquet halls will have 11,000 beds while the nursing homes will have 5,000 beds. In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said that with the government’s decision, now more than 5000 beds will be available for coronavirus patients in the nursing homes. The Chief Minister further added that in the next few days, the Delhi govt officials will talk to owners of each nursing home to solve their problems.

The move comes following the grim situation in the capital city after the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

In an order on Saturday night, the Delhi government directed small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes in the national capital having 10 to 49 beds to work as ‘COVID nursing homes’, and asked them to make beds functional in three days or face action. However, in its order, the AAP government has exempted eye centres, ENT centres, dialysis centres, maternity homes and IVF centres.

The occupancy of the beds earmarked for Coronavirus patients is displayed on a real-time basis on the Delhi Corona App. According to the app, a total of 9,802 beds are there. Of this, 5,375 beds showed occupied at 1 PM on Sunday and remaining 4,427 beds lying vacant.

Earlier, the government had projected that there would be a requirement of more than 15,000 beds till June 30, 2020. The AAP government has also estimated that COVID-19 cases will mount to 5.5 lakh by July 31, 2020. According to an estimate, the national capital is likely to witness around 44,000 COVID-19 cases by June 15.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting wa held at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi LG Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal along with members of State Disaster Management Authority to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID-19.