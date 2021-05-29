Delhi to get 5.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses for 18-44 age group in June: Sisodia

Sisodia also alleged "mismanagement" by the central government and sought to know how private hospitals were getting vaccines while states were being told that there are no stocks.

Delhi will receive 5.5 lakh COVID-19 jabs for the 18-44 age group from the Centre next month, but not before June 10, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday, as he accused the central government of “sitting on” the vaccine distribution system.

Sisodia also alleged “mismanagement” by the central government and sought to know how private hospitals were getting vaccines while states were being told that there are no stocks.

As against a requirement of 1.84 crore doses to vaccinate 92 lakh people in the 18-44 age group in Delhi, Centre provided 4.5 lakh doses in April and 3.67 lakh doses in May, he said.

“The Centre has informed us that a limited stock of 5.5 lakh doses will be provided in June, but not before June 10,” Sisodia said.

Claiming that inoculation centres for the 18-44 age group are shutting down due to lack of vaccines, he said the Centre should share the data on doses provided to the states and the private sector.

The deputy CM added that he had raised the demand of zero GST on COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators and other equipment used in the treatment of the viral disease during Friday’s GST Council meeting.

The proposal fell through because of opposition from finance ministers of BJP-ruled states, Sisodia claimed.