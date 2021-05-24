  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi to get 1st drive-through vaccination centre on Wednesday

By: |
May 24, 2021 10:19 PM

Akash Healthcare has procured 30,000 Covishield doses for inoculation of the 18-44 age group at the centre, an official said.

covidThe jabs will be given from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Delhi will get its first drive-through vaccination centre at the Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital in Dwarka on May 26, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the inoculation centre.

Related News

Akash Healthcare has procured 30,000 Covishield doses for inoculation of the 18-44 age group at the centre, an official said.

The jabs will be given from 9 AM to 5 PM.

It’s an initiative by the Delhi government and southwest Delhi District Magistrate, a hospital spokesperson said.

“We will go slow at the start to avoid rush on the road and administer 40 to 50 doses for the initial few days,” DM Naveen Aggarwal said.

The number of doses administered per day will be increased gradually to around 300 per day, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Delhi to get 1st drive-through vaccination centre on Wednesday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Smarting under statement withdrawal, Ramdev poses 25 questions to IMA
2Better to identify mucormycosis by name rather than colour of fungus: AIIMS chief Guleria
318 states have reported 5,424 cases of black fungus; highest in Gujarat, Maharashtra