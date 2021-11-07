Delhi sets up ICU facility to treat rising dengue cases, alert to Zika explosion in Kanpur

The 15-bed facility with ICU support will be available 24 hours for patients of vector-borne diseases. (Representative image)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has set up a treatment facility at Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital to check mosquito-borne diseases, especially dengue.

The 15-bed facility with ICU support will be available 24 hours for patients of vector-borne diseases, said a senior civic official.

The arrangement was made after the recent spike in vector-borne diseases in the city. Delhi reported 1,537 cases in October. There were also six fatalities — the highest since 10 people died of dengue in 2017.

Suspected dengue patients received treatment at Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital till Friday. Dengue patients who are being admitted to the facility are being treated with intravenous fluids and supportive treatment, the official said.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the dengue situation in Delhi and directed the Union health secretary to send expert teams to states with high active cases. Hotspot identification, timely treatment, and fogging will be conducted to check the disease, the minister said after the meeting.

The Delhi government last week directed state-run hospitals to use a third of the reserved Covid-19 beds for patients with dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

The government of the national capital is also watchful and alert to the Zika virus being reported from Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Thousands of people from Uttar Pradesh commute to Delhi, which shares a border with the state, on a daily basis.

Kanpur’s total Zika caseload hit 79, including nine personnel of the Indian Air Force, yesterday after 13 fresh cases were added.

Kanpur reported its first case on October 23 after a warrant officer of the Indian Air Force tested positive.

The local health administration has undertaken programmes such as anti-larvae spraying to check spread of the virus. It is also identifying patients with fever, and screening pregnant women and seriously ill people.