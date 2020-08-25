Delhi Sero survey: Children aged between 5 and 17 years most exposed to virus!

Experts said that children might be coming in contact of the virus from their family members and domestic helps. (Representative image)

In a significant finding, the recent serological survey conducted in the national capital has found that the infection is most prevalent in minors aged between 5-17 years. According to the results of the sero survey, the highest prevalence rate of infection was found among the minors surveyed between the age of 5 and 17 years at 34.7 percent. The second age group which was most exposed to the virus is that of adults aged above 50 years with 31.2 prevalence rate, according to a report by news agency PTI. On the other hand, the adults between 18 and 50 years of age were exposed to the lethal virus with the prevalence rate of 28.5 percent.

Commenting on the highest prevalence rate among minors and children, experts said that children might be coming in contact of the virus from their family members and domestic helps. Dr Mahesh Verma, who is the head of a Delhi government committee tasked with strengthening the Covid-19 hospitals in the national capital told PTI that it is a very difficult task to keep children confined inside their homes as even if they are not going to school, they might be sneaking out to play. However, he also added that more data is required to ascertain the exact reasons to understand why children are most exposed to the virus. He further said that the cause behind infecting the virus is very difficult as he knew many people who had not even stepped out of their houses and still contracted the virus.

Dr Gauri Aggarwal, founder of Seeds of Innocence and Genestrings Lab told PTI that children might be getting infected from adults who are regularly going out of the house. She also said that domestic helps and visiting crowded places such as playgrounds and parks might also have played a role in spreading the virus.

The serological survey in Delhi was conducted in the first week of August with more than 15,000 people from different age groups and evenly divided among all districts of Delhi were tested. The survey found that a total of 29.1 percent of Delhi’s population might have contracted the virus. Out of the total of 15,000 people surveyed, 25 percent belonged to the age group below 18, 50 percent between 18 and 50 years of age while another quarter belonged to residents aged above the age of 50.