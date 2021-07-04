Delhi sees 94 new coronavirus infections; active cases drop to 992, lowest so far this year

The death toll stands at 24,995, it said.

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Sunday while the positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The health department bulletin said the number of active cases in the city dropped to 992. According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Sunday’s number of active cases is the lowest since April 10 last year when there were 862 cases.

The national capital has recorded 14,34,554 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered, the bulletin said.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 86 cases with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent and five deaths. On Friday, the city saw 93 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and two deaths. The city had reported 59 COVID-19 cases, the lowest so far this year, and two deaths on Monday.

According to covid19India.org, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

The bulletin said 75,133 tests, including 52,856 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

There are 300 people under home isolation in Delhi while the number of containment zones stands at 701, the bulletin said.